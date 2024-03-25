BJP fields Aroori Ramesh from Warangal and industrialist Tandra Vinod from Khammam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, March 24 announced its candidates for the remaining two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. The party has nominated Aroori Ramesh to contest from Warangal (SC), and Tandra Vinod Rao will contest from Khammam constituency.

BJP has announced all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana while Congress and BRS have announced 16 and 9 seats respectively.

Aroori Ramesh is former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Wardhannapet Constituency (reserved for Scheduled Caste). Aroori Ramesh was also elected twice as an MLA in 2014 and 2018. In 2023, he lost elections to Congress candidate KR Raju. After BRS announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari as its candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha, Ramesh quit the party and joined (BJP) last week.

Tandra Vinod Rao is an industrialist and a realtor from Khammam. He is a current member National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan and previously served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, Hyderabad between 2012-2014. He had served as Chairman between 2015-2021 with the Ekalavya Foundations that help marginalised communities to be self-reliant.



With IANS inputs