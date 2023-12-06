BJP doubled its vote share in Telangana: Where exactly is it growing?

Karimnagar MP and former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who was upset over his narrow defeat in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency (by a margin of 1.4% or 3,163 votes), blamed Muslims for his loss. However, congratulating the public for voting out BRS, he also noted how his vote share had steadily increased over the years (28% in 2014, 33% in 2018, 39% in 2023). He also noted how BJP’s performance in various elections since 2018 has improved, be it the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and other local body polls.

He said that Hindus must ponder over this defeat of a leader who has fought for “Hindu dharma.”

“I’ll leave it up to you, what you want to think,” he said, suggesting that Muslims had voted in favour of someone who had gone to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headquarters, worn a white skullcap, and “touched the feet of the people with green flags.” While AIMIM did not contest in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay lost to BRS’ Gangula Kamalakar. BJP has repeatedly objected to BRS and AIMIM’s friendly relations with communal rhetoric.