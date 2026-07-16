BJP alleges ‘Edu Jihad’ over Islamic homework in Hyderabad school, teacher terminated

A controversy has erupted over allegations that students of Class 2 were assigned to read Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha – Islamic texts – as homework at Success The School, a private minority school in Hyderabad’s Saidabad.

The school is part of the Success group of Institutions run by Mohammad Irfan Ullah.

While Kalma refers to fundamental declarations of faith in Islam, Surah Al-Fatiha is the first chapter of the Quran.

The aunt of a Hindu student staged a protest at the school on Wednesday, July 15, questioning the motive behind imparting religious teachings.

The student’s family has not filed a police complaint but the school terminated the teacher identified as Shaik Ayeesha Parveen following the incident.

The termination letter said that she stands “permanently disqualified” from any future employment in the school.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dubbed the incident as “Education Jihad”. The state BJP president Ramachander Rao also blamed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the incident. He alleged that the Congress party’s appeasement politics and statements like ‘Congress is Muslims and Muslims are Congress’ have emboldened “extremist elements.”

“The Congress government has turned a blind eye, exposing its complete lack of concern for Hindu students and their families. The Bharatiya Janata Party not only strongly condemns this incident but also demands an immediate and impartial investigation and strict action against everyone responsible,” Ramachander Rao wrote on X.

The RSS had plans to stage a protest outside the school on Thursday, July 16 but could not because the police detained their workers.

“I was arrested by the police at Success School and taken to Kanchanbagh Police Station simply for asking why an FIR has not yet been registered in connection with the allegations regarding religious activities at the school, and why there appears to be an attempt to suppress the case. This raises a serious question: Why are the police allegedly extending support to those accused of promoting religious conversion? The law must be applied fairly and impartially, without fear or favour,” said Karunasagar, an RSS member and former BJP Legal Cell convenor.

