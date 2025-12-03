BJP accuses CM Revanth Reddy of insulting Hindus, calls for protest

Accusing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of insulting Hindu religion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a protest on Wednesday, December 3.

A day earlier, the CM while highlighting the diversity of leaders in Congress made an analogy with the Hindu religion which has 3 crore deities.

“How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice. There are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat 'dal rice' (vegetarians). Congress party is similar to that. We have diverse people with different beliefs. Our is a party which bring everyone together.”

He said that when Hindus have no consensus even among gods, then why should there be a consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents, he said.

The CM made these remarks at the Congress party’s executive meeting.

However, the BJP has alleged that the remarks insulted Hindus and Hindu deities.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that Congress carries “deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus.”

“Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party - that statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus. The BRS too has repeatedly demeaned Hindu gods and Hindu culture. This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity.”

He claimed that the hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods now stands exposed. “It is time for the Hindu community to think seriously. Will you stay divided and continue to endure humiliation, or will you unite and assert your strength?” he wrote on X.

The Union Minister claimed that the BJP never insulted any religion.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao appealed to BJP cadres and Hindu society to participate in the protests. He claimed that the Congress has a history of insulting Hinduism, from inventing the myth of “Hindu terror” to mocking Hindu gods.

“Rahul Gandhi even claimed Hindu groups were a bigger threat than Islamic terrorists. Revanth is only continuing that legacy. He shows all the traits of the MMC —Muslim League Maoist Congress, as PM Modi rightly says. A Congressi will never dare question any other community’s traditions… But he will always be the first to mock Hindus,” Ramchander Rao posted on X.