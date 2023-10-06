Bihar caste census report ‘landmark event’, says BSP Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana unit chief RS Praveen Kumar has termed the release of the caste census in Bihar as a “landmark” event in the country, which will not only impact political representation, but social and economic empowerment as well.
The Bihar government recently released the caste census in which it was revealed that Other Backward Class (OBCs) constituted for approximately 63% of the state’s population, followed by Scheduled Castes over 19%, Upper Castes at 15.5%, and Scheduled Tribes at 1.8%.
In an exclusive interview with The News Minute, the IPS officer-turned-politician, said that publishing the caste census in the country will lead to “data-driven social justice.” He said that the caste-wise data will help change India by empowering the marginalised communities.
“The Upper Castes have been ruling Bihar and many states for that matter ignoring the fact that the population percentage of the Backward communities is more than 50, but they were never given an opportunity [for political representation]. Only after Mandal [commission] we found all these things,” he said.
In 1979, under the chairmanship of BP Mandal, the Backward Classes Commission was set up to identify socially and educationally backward classes in India and suggest measures for their advancement. The commission's findings revealed that 52% of India's population belonged to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) who were severely deprived and faced discrimination in various spheres.
Praveen Kumar, who has been declared as the Chief Minister candidate of the BSP in Telangana, said that despite the implementation of Mandal Commission, there are only 10% of professors from OBC communities in Central Universities.
“Their [OBCs] population percentage is 63 in Bihar but see their percentage [representation] in central universities, their percentage [representation] in IIMs, or judiciary. Even today, 79% of the higher judiciary comprises so-called Upper Castes. I see it as a clear cut conspiracy,” Praveen Kumar said.
He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has the caste census published by the Bihar government. “Caste is a reality,” he said, adding that representation of communities proportional to their population is important.
Referring to the Bihar caste census report, Praveen Kumar said that the poor political representation of the Bahujan communities was no longer mere political rhetoric. He said that this data could help policy makers ensure political representation, provide justice in the education sector and empower Bahujan communities socially and economically.