Bihar caste census report ‘landmark event’, says BSP Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana unit chief RS Praveen Kumar has termed the release of the caste census in Bihar as a “landmark” event in the country, which will not only impact political representation, but social and economic empowerment as well.

The Bihar government recently released the caste census in which it was revealed that Other Backward Class (OBCs) constituted for approximately 63% of the state’s population, followed by Scheduled Castes over 19%, Upper Castes at 15.5%, and Scheduled Tribes at 1.8%.

In an exclusive interview with The News Minute, the IPS officer-turned-politician, said that publishing the caste census in the country will lead to “data-driven social justice.” He said that the caste-wise data will help change India by empowering the marginalised communities.