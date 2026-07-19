Bengaluru, Hyderabad witness protests in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk

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Hundreds of citizens, mainly students, came together in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to express solidarity with climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday, July 19.

Protesters gathered at the designated protest sites of Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad and Freedom Park in Bengaluru, in support of the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak.

The call for the Hyderabad protest was given by a group of students who said they were “demanding accountability in the wake of the NEET paper leak, calling for structural reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTS), seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and expressing solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the larger call for transparency and justice.”

Actor Kishore joined the protests in Bengaluru and expressed solidarity with the protesters. He also urged people to exercise their franchise carefully.

“Democracy doesn’t die because of dictators but because of unresponsive citizens… Government’s arrogance comes because we vote blindly,” he said, addressing the gathering.