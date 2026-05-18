Bandi Bhageerath POCSO case: KTR demands Union Min’s dismissal for fair probe

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, May 17, demanded immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ensure a fair and impartial investigation in the POCSO case involving his son Bandi Bhageerath.

A day after Bhageerath's arrest and judicial remand, KTR said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly speaks about "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", but said justice cannot be achieved if such slogans remain merely political rhetoric.

KTR was speaking at a party event held at LB Nagar in Hyderabad. He remarked that perhaps for the first time in India, a situation has arisen where a lookout notice had to be issued against the son of a sitting Union Minister.

KTR questioned how the accused was allegedly hidden for nine days and asked who protected him during that period.

Saying that an impartial investigation is impossible while the Union Minister continues in office, KTR demanded that the Central government immediately remove Bandi Sanjay from the Union Cabinet. He said that individuals accused of misusing power and influence in such sensitive matters continuing in Constitutional positions is not only an insult to Telangana but to the entire country.

KTR alleged that while the Union Minister's son committed injustice against a minor girl, the victim's parents themselves were subjected to intimidation and pressure by the Union Minister. He accused Bandi Sanjay of personally threatening and harassing the victim's family. He also alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attempted to dilute the seriousness of the case.

KTR accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leadership of working together to suppress the issue by branding it as a "honey trap" and allegedly influencing sections of the media to avoid reporting on the matter.

The BRS Working President warned that if those in positions of power are allowed to escape accountability, it would discourage women and minor girls from coming forward in future cases of abuse or harassment. He said that unless strict action is taken, society would send a dangerous message that influential individuals are above the law.

Demanding immediate action, KTR reiterated that the Union Minister must be dismissed and the investigation conducted transparently and independently.

KTR also praised the courage of the victim's mother and parents for standing firm despite alleged threats and pressures. He said the victim's family neither yielded nor stepped back even when both state and Central leaders allegedly attempted to suppress the case.

Calling the struggle for justice "historic and courageous", KTR noted that the fight undertaken by the victim's family for justice against the accused Bhageerath deserves appreciation and support from society. He lauded the efforts of the BRS women's wing, women leaders and activists, student organisations, and social media activists for relentlessly pursuing justice in the case.

KTR said that BRS women leaders protested aggressively across Telangana, approached the Women's Commission, the Director General of Police, and even protested at B.R. Ambedkar's statue demanding justice for the victim. He also appreciated senior BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar for strongly taking up the issue and supporting the victim's family.