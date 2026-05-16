Bandi Bhageerath POCSO case: CM Revanth urges Union Min to hand over son to cops

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 15, said that Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay should accept moral responsibility and convince his son Bhageerath to appear before the police for investigation. Bandi Bhageerath, Sanjay’s 25-year-old son has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

“Running away is not a solution. [Bandi Sanjay] should face the situation,” CM Revanth said.

“Bandi Sanjay has worked his way up politically. He started off as a karyakartha and now he is facing hurdles owing to the charges against his son. But as a public representative, he has a responsibility to answer. He cannot escape this responsibility,” Revanth added.