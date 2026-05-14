Bandi Bageerath’s lawyer says survivor’s ‘conduct’ relevant in POCSO case

Niranjan Reddy also argued that there was reason to doubt whether the survivor was a minor, citing a chargesheet in an underage driving case against the girl from 2021 in which her age was reportedly mentioned as 15. According to reports, the girl has two birth certificates carrying different years of birth – 2008 and 2010 – though in either case she would still have been a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

Bageerath is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times between October and December 2025 after the two allegedly met through mutual friends around June 2025. In her complaint filed at the Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8, the girl’s mother alleged that he subjected her daughter to repeated sexual abuse, emotional blackmail, and psychological control, including interfering in her educational decisions and isolating her from independent choices.

Police initially booked Bageerath under charges of assault or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, along with provisions of the POCSO Act. After recording the girl’s statement, they later added the charge of aggravated sexual assault under POCSO.

On the same day that the complaint was filed against him, Bageerath also filed a counter-complaint accusing the girl’s family of attempting to extort him and threatening to file false harassment cases unless he married her.

His lawyer Niranjan Reddy also argued before the court that the last alleged incident of sexual assault took place in December 2025 and that no police complaint had been filed until May 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation for Bageerath after he failed to appear for questioning, with teams reportedly sent to Karimnagar and Delhi. There has been mounting public anger over the delay in action against Bageerath in the case, prompting criticism of alleged abuse of power and preferential bias for the Union Minister’s son.

Bandi Sanjay had initially dismissed the allegations as a “political hit job” intended to malign him ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10. However, speaking at his annual Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on May 12, he said: “My son has assured me that he has done nothing wrong and will come out clean. If my son is genuinely at fault, I will not forgive him.”