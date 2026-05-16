Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: HC refuses to grant interim protection from arrest

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Bandi Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been denied interim protection from arrest in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him by the Telangana High Court. Bageerath has been charged with alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. While Bageerath’s lawyer had previously contested the girl’s age, the state’s counsel said her date of birth had been verified and she was indeed a minor.

Justice T Madhavi Devi said that she hadn’t gone through the victim’s statement recorded by the police in detail, and refused to grant any interim order, in a late-night hearing that started around 9 pm and concluded close to midnight. She said that she would only pass orders on Bageerath's anticipatory bail plea on the next vacation court day. The Telangana High Court is observing its annual summer vacation from May 7 to June 5.

Before the hearing commenced, Justice Madhavi Devi spoke about a “smear campaign” against her on social media, LiveLaw reported. While stating that she was not shying away from hearing the matter, she said, “But this is not done. Trying to intimidate judges.”

Senior advocate and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP S Niranjan Reddy appeared for Bageerath before the Telangana High Court.

Justice Madhavi Devi asked Niranjan Reddy, the victim’s mother’s counsel Pappu Nageshwar Rao, and public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao if they had any problem with her hearing the case, offering to recuse herself if they had any objection, according to The Hindu .

Niranjan Reddy reportedly argued that this may be a case of “cheating” and not penetrative sexual assault as alleged.