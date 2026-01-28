At least 100 stray dogs allegedly killed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, FIR booked

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At least 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district over the past 10 days, animal rights activists said, prompting police complaints and investigations. Activists claim that incidents of stray dog killings have been reported from several villages across Telangana over the past month following the recent Panchayat elections.

According to complaints, the dogs were killed using lethal injections in Thummaipally village of Nagarkurnool district. The killings allegedly occurred over a 10-day period and were carried out at the behest of the village Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary, who are accused of hiring individuals to carry out the killings for Rs 18,000.

A complaint was lodged at the Charapaka Police Station by 22-year-old animal rights activist Mudavath Preethi, associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India. The complaint states that the Sarpanch allegedly admitted during phone conversations that the dogs were killed using poisonous injections and that their bodies were dumped about two kilometres away from the village.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) read with Section 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.