At least 100 stray dogs allegedly killed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, FIR booked

At least 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district over the past 10 days, animal rights activists said, prompting police complaints and investigations. Activists claim that incidents of stray dog killings have been reported from several villages across Telangana over the past month following the recent Panchayat elections.
According to complaints, the dogs were killed using lethal injections in Thummaipally village of Nagarkurnool district. The killings allegedly occurred over a 10-day period and were carried out at the behest of the village Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary, who are accused of hiring individuals to carry out the killings for Rs 18,000.
A complaint was lodged at the Charapaka Police Station by 22-year-old animal rights activist Mudavath Preethi, associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India. The complaint states that the Sarpanch allegedly admitted during phone conversations that the dogs were killed using poisonous injections and that their bodies were dumped about two kilometres away from the village.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) read with Section 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
In a separate incident, animal rights activists alleged that around 50 stray dogs were illegally captured from Boppapur village in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district and relocated to a forest area. A complaint in this regard was filed at the Bhoompally Police Station by Adulapuram Goutham against the village sarpanch and secretary.
Police said investigations in both cases are ongoing.
Earlier, on January 19, nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Rangareddy district, triggering public outrage. However, the carcasses from that incident are yet to be recovered.
Activists associated with the Stray Animal Foundation alleged that nearly 500 stray dogs have been killed and buried in different parts of Telangana over the past month. Complaints have also been filed in Kamareddy, Hanamkonda and Jagtial districts, they said.