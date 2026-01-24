Around 300 stray dog carcasses found in Telangana, activists allege mass killing

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Animal activists allege that around 300 stray dog carcasses were recovered in Telangana’s Jagtial district. They said that the animals were allegedly killed through lethal injections on Thursday, January 22. The recovery was made during a police investigation following a complaint filed by animal rights groups.

According to the Stray Animal Foundation of India, the latest incident occurred in Pegadapally village in Jagtial district and was allegedly ordered by the village sarpanch. Based on a complaint lodged by animal rights activist Preethi Mudavath, the Jagtial police registered a case under the charges of mischief by killing or maiming animals, and treating animals cruelly.

Earlier, on January 19, around 100 dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, sparking public outrage. However, the carcasses from that incident are yet to be recovered.

Activists associated with the Stray Animal Foundation allege that, over the past two weeks, nearly 500 stray dogs were killed and buried in different parts of the state. Following these incidents, complaints were filed at police stations in Kamareddy, Hanamkonda, and Jagtial districts.

Most of the accused in these cases are newly elected gram panchayat representatives who had reportedly promised voters that they would address issues related to stray dogs and monkeys in their villages. So far, seven FIRs have been registered against sarpanches in connection with alleged culling incidents.