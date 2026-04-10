Anganwadi teacher tied to tree in Telangana over husband’s alleged fraud, five held

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Five persons were arrested in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Thursday, April 9, for tying an Anganwadi teacher to a tree over alleged financial fraud by her husband, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Rasole village in Kangti mandal on April 8.

A few residents tied Vasanta Kumari to a tree with a rope and humiliated her as her husband, Prabhakar, had allegedly cheated them in the name of a finance company.

Prabhakar had allegedly collected money from some residents in Ramaragidda village under the name of a company and "HBM Finance" and fled. Angered over this, some residents went to Rasole, where Vasanta Kumari was attending duty.

They allegedly caught hold of the Anganwadi teacher and tied her to a tree. They let her go following the intervention of some village elders.

Later, Vasanta Kumari lodged a complaint with the police. Five persons involved in the incident have been identified and arrested.