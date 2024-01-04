Andhra CM YS Jagan meets KCR in Hyderabad, inquires about his health

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, January 4, called on former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery last month. The Chief Minister presented a shawl and bouquet to KCR and inquired about his health. This encounter marks their first interaction since the Telangana assembly elections.

Following the interaction, Jagan had lunch with KCR, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and a few other leaders.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KCR suffered a hip injury and was hospitalized in Hyderabad on December 7. He had a total hip replacement at Yashoda Hospital on December 8. According to reports he is steadily recovering and currently undergoing physiotherapy.



According to the initial schedule, after meeting KCR, CM Jagan was expected to leave for Begumpet Airport. However, he headed to his residence at Lotus Pond area in Banjara Hills to meet his mother Vijayamma.

Interestingly, on the same day, his sister YS Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila with Congress.

A day before joining the Congress party, Sharmila met Jagan at his residence in Tadepalli to invite him for her son YS Raja Reddy’s wedding.

Both Sharmila and Jagan are at odds over their political ambitions, which forced Sharmila to float her own party in Telangana.

Ahead of Sharmila joining the Congress, in a veiled attack, Jagan said that there will be an increase in party alliances in Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly elections which will “break apart families” and even bring about atrocities, false promises and pave the way for deceit.

It is worth noting that recently Sharmila sent a Christmas gift to Jagan’s rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh.

