Analysis: How BJP gained ground in Telangana's Lok Sabha elections

Explaining BJP’s rise

The results surprised many because, unlike Hindi speaking states, south India is generally not seen as a stronghold of the BJP. So what explains this rise?

The party has a long-term strategic approach that includes harnessing the organisational might of the Sangh Parivar and creating leadership at all levels via poaching big leaders and recruiting ground-level workers, especially from the numerically dominant Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

BJP and its allied organisations have had a presence in Telangana for many years. Arya Samaj and Hindu organisations fought against the Nizam state in the 1930s and 40s. In the 1990s, youth from Telangana participated in Kar Seva for Babri Masjid demolition. ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ stickers could be found on the front doors of houses in northern Telangana.

Despite this history, BJP’s electoral presence was limited to a few constituencies: BJP had been winning in Secunderabad (in Hyderabad region) and Karimnagar (in north) Lok Sabha seats since the 1990s.

This changed in 2014.

By forming a government at the centre, BJP became an attractive alternative for politicians looking beyond the BRS and Congress. This was also a time when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), known for strong leaders and a huge OBC vote bank, was losing ground as it was perceived as an Andhra-based party in a state that had just emerged from a separate statehood movement.

As a result, BJP’s recruitment and consolidation started in the northern region, where it already had a presence.

Leadership and demography

The BJP promoted firebrand politicians such as D Aravind (son of TPCC president D Srinivas) in Nizamabad and Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar. Sanjay is a vocal corporator with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) origins. Soyam Bapu Rao of Congress-TDP pedigree also joined the party, giving it a face in Adilabad.

These promotions paid off. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP not only retained its traditional stronghold in Secunderabad, but also added these three seats to its tally.

The party continues to attract high-profile leaders: Etela Rajendar, Finance Minister in the BRS government and a prominent face of the Telangana statehood agitation, sought refuge in the BJP in 2021 after quitting the BRS. He contested and won from the Malkajgiri seat in 2024. Konda Vishweswar Reddy, one of India’s wealthiest MPs who moved from BRS to Congress and now to BJP, secured Chevella for the party.

BJP is also trying to portray itself as an OBC party as opposed to Congress and BRS, which are led by dominant castes like Reddy and Velama respectively. Three of the five leaders mentioned above, Arvind, Sanjay and Rajendar, are OBCs and one, Bapu Rao, belongs to a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

This was also evident in its ticket distribution in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections. Compared to the BRS and Congress, a higher proportion of BJP’s tickets went to OBC communities like the Mudiraj, Goud, Yadava, and Munnuru Kapu.

Hindutva messaging via organisation

While the BJP supported the formation of a separate state in principle, the party did not have a big stake in the movement. National leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh gave statements in favour of a separate state, but the party’s state-level leaders like Ale Narendra chose to move to the BRS (then called TRS) during the movement.

Instead, BJP in Telangana has chosen to be more vocal on the Hindutva identity. For example, the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah declared September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. This was to commemorate the police action, codenamed Operation Polo, to integrate Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state into the Indian union. In doing so, it tries to portray the fight against Nizams as a Hindu vs Muslim issue and uses this pitch for recruitments.

This is further aided by BJP’s powerful ecosystem. While we do not have an exact number, RSS shakhas have expanded to thousands across several district headquarters and tier-2 towns in Telangana. Sangh-led religious gatherings in villages and towns are attended by people across party lines.

Its student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, has strengthened its hold on the University of Hyderabad and other state universities.

The sphere of influence has expanded into popular cinema. Movies like Razakar: Silent Genocide of Hyderabad focused on alleged atrocities on Hindus around Operation Polo, released ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Different vote for Union and state

BJP’s expansion was also likely due to ‘differential voting’ seen in Telangana between Lok Sabha and assembly elections. It is widely acknowledged that voters generally differentiate between different levels of elections. Their choice for central leadership can vary from that of state leadership, as Lok Sabha and assembly elections are fought on different issues. Moreover, since the arrival of Modi, Lok Sabha election campaigns have acquired a more nationalistic character as seen in the focus on the PM face, issues like Pulwama, religion, and central schemes.

In Telangana, where assembly elections are usually held shortly before Lok Sabha elections, the BJP remains a distant third in state assembly but sees higher support in national elections. As seen in the table below, BJP’s vote share rises significantly in national elections in comparison to assembly elections.