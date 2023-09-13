Amit Shah will be in Hyderabad for liberation day celebrations on Sep 17: Kishan Reddy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Telangana 'liberation day' celebrations in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 17, said Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, September 12.

“As promised, Home Minister Amit Shah will be coming to Hyderabad for the Liberation day celebrations this year as well. The event will be held at the Parade grounds in the city,” said Reddy. He added that Shah will pay homage to the soldiers who fought against the Nizam’s army and the Razakars (armed supporters of the Nizam rule) and unfurl the national flag at the Parade grounds.

Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) did not conduct a single function for Liberation Day after coming to power in Telangana under the influence of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He also added that a separate function would be held at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and President Droupadi Murmu would virtually attend the event.

The Liberation Day commemorates the merger of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. The Union government had conducted an official function in 2022 in Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

Reddy also alleged that the Nizam sought to "Islamise" his territory and the 'Razakars' committed atrocities against Hindus during the Nizam rule. He also took issue with the previous Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and incumbent BRS-led state government in Telangana for not celebrating the ‘Liberation Day’.

