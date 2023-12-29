Amit Shah sets goal for BJP's Telangana unit for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, December 28, asked the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit to gear up for the upcoming elections to Lok Sabha and strive to ensure that the party bags more than 10 seats from the state. Addressing a meeting of the mandal presidents of BJP in Hyderabad, he exhorted the party cadres to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls to be held in the next few months.

The BJP leader said the party workers should work hard to achieve the goal of more than 10 seats and 35% vote share. Amit Shah said every party worker should work with the feeling that the party belongs to him. He exuded confidence that if the party workers work hard the BJP can win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

This was Amit Shah's first visit to Telangana after the recent Assembly elections, in which BJP secured eight seats in 119-member House. The top BJP leader noted that in the 2018 Assembly elections BJP had won a single seat but this time it bagged eight seats. He was confident that in the next elections, the party will come to power in Telangana.