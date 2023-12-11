Allu Arjun, Prabhas and other Telugu stars meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos: See pics

Telugu stars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas and others met Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was also in Mumbai to attend the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Sarandos met Ram Charan and Jr NTR at their homes in Hyderabad on Friday. He then met Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli and others. Sarandos shared selfies on his Instagram with everyone and said he could not wait to return to Hyderabad.

“I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back,” he wrote.