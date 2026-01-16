All flyovers to be shut in Hyderabad in view of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ gatherings

All flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in view of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’.

Traffic police announced that Necklace Road around Hussain Sagar lake and all flyovers will be closed after 10 p.m. to regulate traffic and to ensure road safety.

D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic said Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyovers will not be shut.

Further, Telangana Talli, Shaikpet, Manmohan Singh and Bahadurpura X Road flyovers will be closed on need basis.

He requested all citizens to take note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Commuters have been requested to follow the traffic updates on Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms.

In case of any emergency in travel, commuters may contact traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.

The intervening night of Friday and Saturday holds special significance for Muslims. Special congregations are held at mosques to mark ‘Shab-e-Meraj’, a significant event in Islamic history. It is celebrated on the 27th day of the month of Rajjab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Literally meaning night of ascent, ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ marks the journey of Prophet Muhammad from Grand Mosque in Mecca to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and from there to the heavens.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police are making elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace and law and order.

Police personnel will be deployed near places of worship in communally-sensitive areas in the old city.

A tight vigil will be maintained in view of the recent communal tension in Puranapul area following vandalism at two religious structures on the night of January 14.

According to police, an unidentified individual entered Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma Temple and partially damaged a flexi banner and an idol located in the temple veranda.

Following this incident, a mob of approximately 300 people gathered and vandalized a nearby ‘Chilla’. They also attacked the police personnel who were trying to bring the situation under control. Four police personnel sustained severe injuries in this attack.

Police have registered separate cases in connection with both the incidents and arrested a suspect involved in damaging of a flexi banner and a POP idol in the temple premises.