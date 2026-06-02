Alert Telangana farmers about potential drought-like conditions: CM Reddy warns officials of El Nino impact

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Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on Monday directed officials to sensitise farmers regarding potential drought-like conditions. At a meeting held to review monsoon preparedness of the various departments, he said farmers should be educated on the cultivation of crops that require minimal water consumption.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also emphasised the need for apprising farmers of the importance of crop rotation and crop diversification.

It was also decided that a letter will be sent to the Central Government requesting that the entire urea output from the Ramagundam Fertilizers Factory be allocated exclusively to Telangana.

The review meeting held at the State Secretariat was attended by officials from the Departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Health, Home, HYDRAA, Disaster Management, and Fire Services.

Officials from the Meteorological Department delivered a PowerPoint Presentation covering rainfall patterns associated with the Southwest monsoon, the impact of El Niño, and other relevant factors.

CM Revanth Reddy also enquired about the status of maintenance works for irrigation projects. He directed officials to complete the maintenance of project gates and other related works on a war footing.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate release of funds required for the maintenance of irrigation projects.

He directed that the ₹1,000 crore corpus available with the Disaster Management Department be utilised strictly in accordance with established regulations.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the immediate release of funds necessary for the repair of damaged roads and the reconstruction of collapsed bridges.

The Chief Minister said officials must respond immediately in the event of any loss of life, property, or livestock during natural disasters.

Operations at the district level must proceed in coordination between the Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Within the jurisdiction of Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), the Commissioners of the three corporations and the Police Commissioners must work together in coordination.

CM Revanth Reddy said meetings must be held at scheduled intervals to resolve public grievances.