Alcohol beverage associations urge Telangana govt to clear pending dues of Rs 3151 crore

Three leading industry associations have urged the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) to clear pending dues of Rs 3,151 crore owed to alcohol suppliers, warning that the delay has pushed the state’s liquor industry into crisis.

"Telangana’s alcohol beverages industry is undergoing an existential crisis as the delayed payments from the TGBCL has crossed over Rs 3,151 crore, out of which over Rs 2,300 crore is more than a year old," a joint statement from the associations read on Thursday, October 9.

The three associations in question are the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) represents the home-grown Indian-Made Foreign Liquor players, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) represents the imported premium portfolio of spirits and Wines Association of India, and Brewers Association of India (BAI) represents beer markers – United Breweries, ABInBev and Carlsberg.