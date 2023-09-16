Ahead of CWC meet, national leaders hail Congress role in granting Telangana statehood

Reiterating the party’s commitment to Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, September 16, said the organisation has fulfilled its promise of granting Telangana statehood. Speaking ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad which he is chairing, Kharge said that the Congress has worked for democracy, social justice, progress, and equality in the country. He also said the focus of the CWC meeting will be on strengthening the organisation.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi spoke about how the party is ready to “write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation." In a promotional video for Congress’s Vijayabheri Sabha to be held on September 17 at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district of the state, Gandhi is seen saying that she played a role in ensuring the formation of Telangana. The clip is followed by footage of Parliament proceedings during the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

KC Venugopal, general secretary of the party, said that Congress is certain of its victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram which will go to polls later this year. Terming the meeting “transformative” for Telangana politics, Venugopal added there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid reiterated the sentiments voiced by other leaders, stating that the Congress has always received love from Telangana.