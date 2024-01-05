Adani Group proposes production of missiles, counter-drone systems in Telangana

With its sights set on further expansion in Telangana, a team from the Adani Group met with state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on January 3 to discuss potential areas of investment. The contingent led by Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd and the eldest son of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani, has reportedly proposed the production of missiles and counter-drone systems in the state, as well as the development of a pumped storage power facility and a wind energy project.

The Adani Group has also shown interest in establishing a data centre project alongside an aerospace park in Telangana, in addition to continuing with the old projects they have already initiated. They sought assistance from the government to facilitate the establishment of fresh initiatives. In response, Revanth said the Congress government was committed to offering adequate facilities and subsidies to newly established industries to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities in Telangana.

Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and Adani Defence and Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi were also present at the meeting, which also discussed the possibility of industrial clusters and a 300MW capacity increase in state data centres. The Adani Group currently operates an unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing unit at the Adani Aerospace Park near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Israeli military manufacturer Elbit Systems.

The meeting comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition Congress at large have been questioning the Union government for allegedly granting special favours to the Adani Group. Rahul has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of safeguarding Adani, besides raising concerns about the lack of proper monitoring of Adani's activities.