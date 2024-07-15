Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother arrested in Hyderabad for alleged drug use

The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the Narsingi police arrested actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman, along with five others, after they tested positive for drug consumption on Monday, July 15. Five others were also arrested for allegedly possessing 199 grams of cocaine. They have also been accused of supplying drugs to local peddlers.

The arrest was carried out after police raided Janab Fort View Apartments at Hydershakote. The police said that all those arrested would be produced before the court.

At a press meet, Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas said, “I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half."