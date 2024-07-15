Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother arrested in Hyderabad for alleged drug use

The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the Narsingi police arrested actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman, along with five others, after they tested positive for drug consumption on Monday, July 15. Five others were also arrested for allegedly possessing 199 grams of cocaine. They have also been accused of supplying drugs to local peddlers.
The arrest was carried out after police raided Janab Fort View Apartments at Hydershakote. The police said that all those arrested would be produced before the court.
At a press meet, Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas said, “I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half."
In September 2021, Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in connection with a money laundering and drug racket case. She was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 following her WhatsApp chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Officials have identified Divine Ebuka Suzee, a Nigerian citizen as the ‘kingpin of the drug syndicate’. “Suzee would send his main associate Onuoha Blessing from Nigeria to Delhi to transport the drugs to Hyderabad and other Indian cities,” Srinivas said, adding that Onuoha concealed her identity and claimed to be a citizen of Guinea-Bissau. She came to India in 2018 and has been using international SIM cards for communication, according to the police.
A press note released by the police said that the third accused Azeez Noheem Adeshola is also a Nigerian citizen who came to India in 2014 on a student visa and “submitted fake documents to get into Osmania University which led him to be convicted for two years in 2023.” Adeshola, along with Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, a native of Visakhapatnam, had allegedly been frequently supplying drugs in Hyderabad.
“Our investigation revealed that Gowtham received Rs.13.24 lakh plus an additional Rs 2.5 lakh sent to his wife’s bank account. His wife is unaware of any of his drug dealings and has not been arrested,” police officials said.
The fifth accused Varun Kumar was allegedly working with one of the 13 consumers and was put in touch with Gowtham for transporting cocaine and had earned Rs 6 lakh in the last seven months.