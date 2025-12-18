Actor Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed by unruly fans at Hyderabad mall; police book organisers

In a deeply distressing incident, actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and harassed by an unruly crowd of men at Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall on Wednesday, December 17, exposing glaring lapses in crowd control and basic safety. Videos of the incident show the actor, who was invited for the song launch of her upcoming movie, visibly shaken as fans aggressively breached her personal space, jostling around her to take photographs and force interactions.

The footage, which has since gone viral, captures Nidhhi struggling to move through the packed crowd and desperately trying to reach her car, while men surrounded her from all sides, shouting and pushing forward. Despite her evident discomfort, the crowd continued to press in, turning what was meant to be a promotional appearance into a chaotic and frightening ordeal.

Nidhhi had visited the mall to promote her upcoming film The Raja Saab, in which she stars opposite Prabhas. The event included the launch of a new song from the film and was attended by a massive gathering of fans. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is set to release on Sankranthi, January 9, 2026.

Following the chaos, the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police registered a suo motu case against the event’s organisers and the mall management for their failure to anticipate the crowd and seek prior permission for the event.

“A case is being registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without permission,” KPHB Inspector S Rajashekar Reddy told The Hindu.

It must be noted that Hyderabad witnessed a stampede last year during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2, in which one woman was killed and her son continues to remain hospitalised.