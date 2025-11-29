Hyderabad: Civic groups criticise evictions for Musi project, demand transparency

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Expressing concerns over the Musi Riverfront Development project, civic activists have appealed to the Telangana government to ensure transparency and hold detailed consultations with residents living along the river before any eviction takes place.

Addressing a press conference at the Somajiguda press club on Friday, November 28, activists under the banner of Musi Jan Andolan questioned the lack of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Rs 1.5 lakh crore project. They estimated that at least 400 families in Malakpet and Chaderghat have been displaced if the project moves forward. The activists sought clarity on how the government plans to carry out evictions without sharing the DPR or consulting affected residents.

The Musi Riverfront Development project is being projected as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s flagship initiative. He announced it shortly after the Congress government came to power in December 2023.

CHATRI (Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights) founder Varghese Theckanath said that a similar plan to clean up the Musi river was proposed in 1997 under the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led government and at that time too, there was no Detailed Project Report (DPR). “Back then the government was spending Rs 100 crore and now the amount for Musi redevelopment has increased substantially,” he said.