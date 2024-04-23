Action sought against Instagram page for harassment of Muslim women, couples

A complaint has been filed with the Hyderabad City Police against an Instagram page for targeted harassment of Muslim women and couples. It says that the page named “hyd3rabadi_moqambo_2” has been posting personal information, photos, and videos of individuals, including women and couples, without their consent and violating their privacy.

The page has over 2,500 followers and more than 80 posts, most of them videos. The videos show young Muslim couples and women being interrogated and recorded in public spaces such as shopping malls, roads and cafes without their consent.