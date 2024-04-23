Action sought against Instagram page for harassment of Muslim women, couples

A complaint has been filed with the Hyderabad City Police against an Instagram page for targeted harassment of Muslim women and couples. It says that the page named “hyd3rabadi_moqambo_2” has been posting personal information, photos, and videos of individuals, including women and couples, without their consent and violating their privacy.
The page has over 2,500 followers and more than 80 posts, most of them videos. The videos show young Muslim couples and women being interrogated and recorded in public spaces such as shopping malls, roads and cafes without their consent.
“The page is harassing couples by sharing their personal information and photos, causing them mental trauma and anguish. This is a clear violation of their privacy and a criminal offence under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code,” the complaint reads.
The complainant sought action against the admins of the Instagram page and removal of such content from the social media platform. “Please investigate this matter and take appropriate legal action to protect the rights and dignity of these individuals,” it added.