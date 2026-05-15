ACB court issues summons to KTR in Formula E race case​

In a key development in the Formula E-car race case, an Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Thursday issued a summons to former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K. T. Rama Rao.​

The court also issued summons to Indian Administrative Service officer Arvind Kumar, former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, B. L. N. Reddy, and sports consultant Kiran Malleswara Rao.​

The court directed all the accused to appear for the hearing on July 31.​

According to the chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in March 2026, around ₹55 crore was allegedly transferred to a foreign firm in violation of norms during the 2023 Formula E car race in Hyderabad.​

K. T. Rama Rao has been named accused number one in the case relating to the alleged misappropriation of public funds for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi rule.​

The Anti-Corruption Bureau questioned K. T. Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar, and B. L. N. Reddy multiple times in the case.​

The former minister, who was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau four times, dismissed the Formula E case as a “bogus case”.​

In November last year, then Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gave his nod to prosecute K. T. Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.​

In September, the Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted its report and, through the state government, sought the Governor’s sanction to prosecute K. T. Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar, and others.​

After nine months of an investigation into the alleged irregularities in hosting the Formula E race in Hyderabad, the Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted its report to the government.​

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader has been accused of receiving Rs 44 crore in the form of an electoral bond from a sponsorship company in exchange for granting it the right to organise the race.​

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in December 2024 booked a case against K. T. Rama Rao, former Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority former Chief Engineer B. L. N. Reddy for alleged irregularities of Rs 54.88 crore in the Formula E deal.​

After the Governor gave permission for the probe, the First Information Report was registered on a complaint by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore, who stated that foreign remittances were made without prior approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities, resulting in an additional tax burden to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to the tune of Rs 8.06 crore.​