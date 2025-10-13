Academician Nandini Sundar slams BJP govt for fueling violence, Hindutva in Bastar

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Academic and author of The Burning Forest: India's War in Bastar, Nandini Sundar accused the BJP-led Union government of perpetuating violence against Adivasis in Bastar and flooding the region with a wave of ‘anti-Christian’ violence.

“If an Adivasi takes up arms against the state, it is illegal. But at the same time if after exiting the Naxalite movement, he takes up arms for the state that is acceptable. We have to ask ourselves who the protectors of the Constitution are,” she said.

Nandini was speaking at the 16th Balagopal Memorial meet held at Hyderabad’s Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Sunday, October 12. The annual event was held in memory of civil rights activist K Balagopal.

Accusing the RSS of wiping out the culture and traditions of the Adivasis, she said, “The local deities worshipped by Adivasis have been done away with to suit the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) mandir project.” She said that Bastar has become a ground for Hindutva expansionism.