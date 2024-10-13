A stolen life: Remembering GN Saibaba, who the State kept imprisoned over a decade

No matter how grave a crime, or how big a gangster, they aren’t placed in the anda (egg-shaped) cell in Nagpur Central Prison. In the prison’s 90-year-old history, I think I was the only one who was put there — Dr GN Saibaba.

On a dull day in May 2014, a posse of policemen stopped a car to drag out a wheel-chair bound Literature professor. The events that followed hardly merit the term dull. What former Delhi University professor Dr GN Saibaba went through for 10 years since that May 9, till March this year, was aptly described by him as an agni pariksha (trial by fire), stoked by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Saibaba was arrested, along with five others, under the draconian UAPA for alleged association with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). It didn’t matter that the evidence was flimsy — the prosecution named bananas, umbrellas, and newspapers as items used by Naxalites to identify each other and cited the presence of Naxalite literature as “proof of terrorist activity”.

The accused were charged under five sections of the UAPA, read alongside Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Each time the accused were acquitted by a lower court, the state appealed to the Supreme Court to ensure that the acquittal was stayed.