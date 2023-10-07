A man accused of organising illegal gambling events is Telangana BJP's newest member

Hyderabad-based casino organiser Chikoti Praveen has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He joined BJP in the presence of BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Saturday, October 7, at the party’s office in Barkatpura. Praveen is accused of organising illegal gambling and casino events in India and abroad.

He was raided and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in 2022. In May 2023, Praveen was part of a group of people caught by the Thailand police while busting a major gambling racket in Pattaya.

Praveen has been trying to join the BJP for a while now. In an embarrassing incident on September 12, Praveen seemed to have been snubbed by the party leadership, reportedly amid differences within the party over his induction. Praveen and his followers organised a procession to the BJP office in Hyderabad, announcing that he was going to join the party. But the BJP leaders, including Telangana chief Kishan Reddy, were not present in the office when he arrived. Praveen had then claimed that this was due to some miscommunication. Later, he alleged that a few BJP leaders were trying to stop him from entering the party.