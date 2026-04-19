89,000 child labourers in Telangana, most of them Madiga, Lambadi kids: Caste survey

Around 89,000 children were engaged in child labour in Telangana in 2024, according to the Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey. Among them, 14% or nearly 12,460 children were from the Madiga Scheduled Caste (SC) community, while 11% or around 9,790 children were from the Lambadi Scheduled Tribe (ST) group. These communities also constituted a major share of daily wage workers in Telangana.

The survey, informally referred to as the Telangana caste census, found that about 1% of the state’s population under 18 was engaged in daily wage work. While the percentage may appear small, it translates to a substantial number of children in absolute terms.

Adjusted for population share, the highest incident of child labour was among the Kolam (ST) community at 7.2%, followed by Koya (ST), Gond (ST), and Beda (SC), as well as the Backward Class (BC) Valmiki communities.

The survey also pointed to persistent educational disparities across caste groups, with SC, ST and BC groups showing higher levels of educational backwardness.

An independent expert working group analysed the data using an educational backwardness index that factored in school dropout rates, highest levels of education attained, and access to English medium and private schooling. The findings were made public on Wednesday, April 15.

Among the 56 castes that together account 90% of Telangana’s population, Jains were found to have the highest educational attainment, while Oddes (BC) ranked as the most disadvantaged.

Reddys, a General Caste, were found to be on par with several BC communities, including BC-C SC Christians (Backward Class–Category C, which includes Dalit Christians) and Goldsmiths (BC). OC (Open Category, or General Category) Muslims also ranked lower in educational attainment, below many BC groups.

Several BC groups — such as Valmikis, Pitchiguntlas, Qureshi Muslims, Agnikulakshatriyas, Are Marath, Malis, and Mudirajs — were found to be more educationally disadvantaged than most SC communities.