85 cops in a Hyderabad station transferred weeks after cover-up on ex-MLA’s son

The Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad witnessed a major overhaul on Wednesday, January 31, after City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy transferred 85 station staff, including sub inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, home guards and constables, to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters. The total strength of the Panjagutta police station is 139. The Commissioner was reportedly unhappy with the handling of some cases by the police personnel. The transfers come a month after the Commissioner suspended the Panjagutta Police Station's Station House Officer (SHO) for allegedly trying to shield the son of a former MLA and implicating another person in a road accident.
The transferred personnel include six sub-inspectors and eight assistant sub-inspectors. The Police Commissioner posted 82 police personnel, drawn from various police stations in the city, to replace them.
On December 26, 2023, Sreenivas Reddy suspended Panjagutta SHO B Durga Rao for allegedly trying to shield Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Mohammed Shakil Aamir.
According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24. A car rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others in the car escaped, abandoning the car. When a person came to the spot to claim the car, a case of rash driving was registered against him.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state. Police had also issued a lookout circular for Raheel, who had left for Dubai via Mumbai.
The police officers allegedly let off Raheel helping him to escape. On January 28, police arrested two more persons including a police officer in the case. Circle Inspector of Bodhan Police Station, Prem Kumar and former MLA's aide Abdul Wasey were taken into custody.
(With inputs from IANS)