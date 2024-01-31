85 cops in a Hyderabad station transferred weeks after cover-up on ex-MLA’s son

On December 26, 2023, Sreenivas Reddy suspended Panjagutta SHO B Durga Rao for allegedly trying to shield Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Mohammed Shakil Aamir.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24. A car rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others in the car escaped, abandoning the car. When a person came to the spot to claim the car, a case of rash driving was registered against him.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state. Police had also issued a lookout circular for Raheel, who had left for Dubai via Mumbai.