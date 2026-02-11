60 laptops stolen from CR Rao Advanced Institute at University of Hyderabad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Sixty laptops worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen from the University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS) on Monday, February 9. Following the burglary, the Gachibowli police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by AIMSCS Registrar CN Varma on Tuesday, February 10.

The theft is alleged to have taken place between 3 am and 4 am on Monday, when the accused broke into the AIMSCS computer lab through a window. Before entering the laboratory, the accused had cut off the CCTV cable and escaped with all 60 laptops.

The CR Rao AIMSCS is an autonomous institute that offers B.Tech (Engineering) degrees in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.