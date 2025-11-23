Telangana

45 Hyderabad pilgrims killed in Saudi bus accident laid to rest in Madinah

Funeral prayers were held at the Prophet's Mosque and mortal remains were buried at the cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi in Madinah, for the 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who died in a bus accident.
An eye-level, wide shot captures the immense scale of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) in Medina, Saudi Arabia, against a backdrop of modern high-rise buildings and distant reddish-brown mountains. In the foreground is the vast, open marble courtyard filled with numerous people. The main structure of the mosque is a complex of beige stone walls featuring numerous arched openings and several large, gray domes. The most distinctive feature is the Green Dome (Qubbat an-Nabi), located over the resting place of the Prophet Muhammad, which stands prominently on the right side of the mosque complex. To the left of the Green Dome, another taller section of the building features a single slender minaret topped with a green finial. Rising from the mosque complex are several very tall, pale beige minarets with multiple balconies and pointed tops, dominating the skyline. Behind the mosque, a dense collection of multi-story modern hotels and residential buildings spans the background, with a wide, bustling avenue cutting through the city center. The arid mountains form the final layer of the backdrop.
Representative image of Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina, Saudi ArabiaWikimedia Commons/Muhammad Mahdi Karim
The last rites of Indian pilgrims killed in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were performed on Saturday, November 22, in Madinah city. 

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker early morning on November 17 near Madinah.

The victims included 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer participated in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Medina.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and India Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers during the final rites.

The Indian Embassy once again expressed deep condolences on this tragic accident.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah earlier set up a camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madinah, for extending assistance to the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident.

