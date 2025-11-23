45 Hyderabad pilgrims killed in Saudi bus accident laid to rest in Madinah

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The last rites of Indian pilgrims killed in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were performed on Saturday, November 22, in Madinah city.

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker early morning on November 17 near Madinah.

The victims included 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer participated in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Medina.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and India Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers during the final rites.

The Indian Embassy once again expressed deep condolences on this tragic accident.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah earlier set up a camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madinah, for extending assistance to the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident.