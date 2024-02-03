40 Jharkhand MLAs arrive in Hyderabad, shifted to Leonia resorts

Around 40 MLAs from Jharkhand landed in Hyderabad on Friday, February 2 and were escorted to Leonia resorts, on the outskirts of the city. The shifting of the MLAs took place two days after former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case.

The MLAs belonging to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance reached Begumpet Airport in the city by two chartered aircrafts from Ranchi. They were received by Congress leaders. MLAs belonging to JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were later escorted to a resort at Shamirpet in two buses amid tight security.

The ruling Congress party in Telangana has made arrangements for the stay of the MLAs till the floor test in Jharkhand Assembly. It is worth noting that JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been given the responsibility for the MLAs stay in Hyderabad. Governor CP Radhakrishna has given Champai Soren 10 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.