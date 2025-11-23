37 Maoists including three Telangana state committee members surrender in Hyderabad

Citing sustained pressure from security forces, ideological divergences, and internal rifts within the leadership and various formations of the CPI (Maoist), police said they decided to dissociate themselves from the organisation and rejoin the mainstream with government facilitation.

The DGP told media persons that in response to the appeal made by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on October 21 to the CPI (Maoist) members to come out of the organisation, join the mainstream, and participate in the development and welfare activities of the State and its people, 37 underground cadres of the party joined the mainstream of life.

The surrendered Maoists were handed over the cash reward they were carrying for their rehabilitation.

The SCMs were carrying a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each, while cadres of the DVCM rank were carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. ACM had a reward of Rs 4 lakh each, and every party member was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, if a Maoist cadre surrenders along with firearms, an additional reward of Rs 4 lakh for AK-47 Rifle, Rs 2 lakh for SLR, Rs 1 lakh for .303 Rifle and Rs 5,000 for 410 Muskat Rifle will be sanctioned.

Seven of the cadres who surrendered on November 22 also handed over eight firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, two SLRs, four .303 rifles and one G3 rifle, along with 343 live ammunition of various calibres.

The DGP said the total reward amount of Rs 1,41,05,000 was handed over to the 37 cadres individually through demand drafts/cheques. In addition, they will receive further benefits in accordance with the Telangana Government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy said that a total of 465 underground cadres, including two Central Committee Members (CCMs), 11 SCMs, two Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 11 DVCMs, and 44 ACMs, have surrendered before the Telangana Police during 2025.

The DGP said 59 underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) are natives of Telangana State. They include five Central Committee members and 10 State Committee Members. Out of these 59, only two SCMs, one DVCS/DVCM, three ACS/ACM and two party members are presently working in the Telangana State Committee, while the remaining underground cadres are operating in other states, including Chhattisgarh.