26-year-old student from Telangana dies in New York

A 26-year-old student from Telangana drowned after falling into a waterfall at Albany in New York on July 7 at Barberville Falls in Albany.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends. @IndiainNewYork is extending all necessary assistance, including issuance of NOC for the transportation of Mr Gadde's mortal remains to India," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," it added.

Surya Avinash, along with his elder sister's family, went to a friend's house and visited the nearby waterfalls on Sunday, July 7. He accidentally fell into the waterfall in Albany and passed away.

According to local media reports, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office stated the circumstances surrounding his drowning are still under investigation by the local authorities. More than half a dozen Indian students and others have lost their lives in the US in 2024.

Last month, 32-year-old Dasari Gopikrishna, who came to the US less than a year ago, was fatally shot at during a robbery at a convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas in the US state of Texas on June 21. The Consulate General of India in New York has developed a special platform for Indian students studying in the US to support them.