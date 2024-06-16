20 districts in Telangana to get new collectors: Full list
In a major reshuffle, the Telangana government on Saturday, June 15 transferred 20 IAS officers including district collectors. The order, appointing the officers to the post of district collectors, was issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.
Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan has been transferred and posted as Khammam district collector, Mancherial Collector Badavath Santhosh has been transferred and posted as Nagarkurnool district collector, Nirmal Collector Ashish Sangwan will take charge as the new district collector of Kamareddy. Vikarabad Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Rahul Sharma has been given the post of district collector of Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli.
Further, Joint Managing Director of Transco Sandeep Kumar Jha would be the new district collector of Rajanna Sircilla. Special Secretary to the Roads and Buildings Department B Vijiendra would take charge as the new district collector of Mahabubnagar; and Prateek Jain, ITDA PO was posted as the new district collector of Vikarabad.
Earlier in January, 26 IAS officers were transferred and given new postings. This included former secretary in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal, who was given the post of member secretary in Telangana State Financial Corporation.
Full list of new district collectors:
Muzammil Khan - Khammam
Badavath Santhosh - Nagarkurnool
Sandeep Kumar Jha - Rajanna Sircilla
Anuraag Jayanti - Karimnagar
Ashish Sangwan - Kamareddy
Jitesh V Patil - Bhadradri Kothagudem
Rahul Sharma - Jayashankar-Bhupalpall
Sikta Patnaik - Narayanpet
Koya Sree Harsh - Peddapalli
P Pravinya - Hanamkonda
Budumajii Satya Prasad - Jagtial
B Vijiendra - Mahabubnagar
Kumar Deepak - Mancherial
Prateek Jain - Vikarabad
Narayana Reddy - Nalgonda
Adarsh Surabhi - Wanaparthy
Tejas Nandlal Pawar - Suryapet
M Satya Sarada Dev - Warangal
Divakara T S - Mulugu
Abhilasha Abhinav - Nirmal