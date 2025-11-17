18 members of one Hyderabad family killed in Madina bus crash

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eighteen members of a single family from Hyderabad, including nine children, were among the 42 people who lost their lives in the horrific road accident near Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Struggling to withhold his tears, Mohammed Asif, a resident of Ramnagar, in his trembling voice said that his father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, wife and his children had died in the accident. Asif reportedly has three children, all of them dead while on the Umrah pilgrimage in the tragic accident on November 17.

“They went to the Umrah last Sunday. I spoke to them last night while they were enroute Madina in the bus,” Asif said recalling his last conversation with the family members.

Asif has appealed to the Telangana government to help him travel to Saudi Arabia so he can perform the final rites for his loved ones.