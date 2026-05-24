16 heat-related deaths recorded in Telangana, govt declares Rs 4 lakh compensation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At least 16 deaths have been recorded across seven districts in Telangana due to intense heat conditions, according to the state government. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Four people died due to the heat in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, three each in Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts, and one each in Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet districts.

Amid rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across the state, the Minister held an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, May 24, where he examined district-wise reports on the heatwave situation, according to a statement from his office.

With the IMD warning of an intensifying heatwave over the next three days, the Minister advised district collectors to remain vigilant. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue until May 26 in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy districts.

The Minister directed officials to identify mandals and villages recording the highest temperatures and issue advance warnings to residents by spreading awareness about heat precautions through the media, social media, and village-level announcements.

Cool drinking water, buttermilk, and ORS packets should be made available at bus stands, markets, major roads, areas with high concentrations of labourers, and places with heavy public footfall, he added.

He also appealed to the elderly, pregnant women, children, and people with health issues to avoid going outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm. He instructed officials to take special precautions for agricultural labourers, construction workers, and road workers.

According to the IMD, a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khammam on May 23. Adilabad, Hanmakonda, and Ramagundam also recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.