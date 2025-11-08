11 from Telangana among 270 Indians repatriated from Thailand

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eleven people from Telangana are among 270 Indian nationals repatriated from Thailand after fleeing Myanmar, where they were trapped in cybercrime hubs targeted by a military raid.

The Indian citizens arrived in Delhi on the night of November 8, aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight.

According to the Telangana government, the group of 11 was handed over to Telangana Bhavan officials in New Delhi after due verification and investigation by central authorities. State officials arranged temporary accommodation and facilitated their travel to Hyderabad.

The rescued individuals, hailing from districts such as Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal, had been lured to Myanmar’s Myawaddy region by organised cyber fraud networks promising high-paying jobs. They were later held captive and forced to engage in illegal online operations.

“This repatriation is part of the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to bring back Indian nationals trapped in fraudulent cybercrime networks operating along the Myanmar–Thailand border,” said an official statement.

The Telangana government, through Telangana Bhavan, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies to ensure temporary shelter, essential support, and safe transportation back to the state.

Two special IAF flights brought back 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, from Chiang Mai in Thailand to the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh. The group included workers from several countries who were forced to flee cyberscam centres in Myawaddy that had exploited Myanmar’s weak cyber enforcement.

Investigating agencies are reportedly collecting details from the returnees on how they were recruited and what activities they were coerced into.