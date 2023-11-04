100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day

With this, the process of filing of nominations for November 30 elections to the 119-member Assembly. Nominations will be done on all working days between 11 am and 3 pm till November 10 at the Returning Officer’s office in each of 119 constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 15.

Polling will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.