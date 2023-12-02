Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa: World’s first ever chess Grandmaster sibling duo

R Vaishali, on Friday, December 1, crossed 2500 FIDE ratings and became the third female Grandmaster (GM) from India, and the first from the state of Tamil Nadu. The 22-year-old was playing at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain where she defeated Turkish FM Tamer Tarik Selbes in the second round and earned the title of a Grandmaster. With this record, Vaishali and her brother Praggnanandhaa have also made history by becoming the first sister-brother duo to have earned the Grandmaster title.

Praggnanandhaa, in August 2023, made headlines after finishing as the runner up at the FIDE World Cup 2023. He lost to World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final round of the tournament but recorded two stunning victories against Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamaru, the third and second best ranked players in the world.