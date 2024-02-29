TN vigilance raids premises of former municipal chairman, aides

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday, February 28 conducted raids at the residence and premises of former Panruti Municipal Chairman P Panneerselvam and his wife and former MLA Satya Panneerselvam. The raids were conducted at a few other places belonging to his associates as well.

Panneerselvam was the Chairman of the Panruti Municipality in Cuddalore district from 2011-16. The searches were conducted at five places in Panruti and one premises in Chennai. The DVAC team, led by Additional DSP N Devanathan, arrived at the house of Panneerselvam on Wednesday morning.