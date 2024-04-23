TN: IMD issues weather warning, temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees

Temperatures soared in Tamil Nadu on Monday, April 22, with Erode registering the maximum temperature of 43°C, followed by Salem at 41.6°C, Vellore at 41.5°C, and Dharmapuri and Karur Paramathi at 41.2°C. In Chennai, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam witnessed extreme temperatures of 36.3°C and 35.7°C respectively, which is 1.5°C above the normal temperature, a press statement from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the forecast in the press release published on Monday, April 22 by IMD, over the next five days, the maximum temperature in Tamilnadu is expected to be 2-3 degrees above normal, with no significant change in the north interior districts. The temperature will be 39-41°C in some pockets, 34-38°C in the rest of Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. The relative humidity is expected to be 30-50% in the afternoon, 40-75% in the rest of the day, and 50-85% in coastal areas.



According to the press release published by IMD on Tuesday, April 23, heatwave to severe conditions are expected in some pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated pockets in Odisha over the next five days. Heatwave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Hot and humid weather is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Bihar. Warm night conditions with maximum day temperatures exceeding 40°C are also expected.