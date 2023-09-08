TN govt school student suffers repeated sexual assault, HM calls her ‘mentally ill’

A ten-year-old girl was subjected to repeated sexual assault by minor boys at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district after a teacher from the school allegedly ignored her complaint. On August 2, three minor boys from classes 9 and 10 allegedly assaulted the survivor, a student of class 6, inside the school premises. According to the survivor, she raised a complaint with her class teacher who neglected it, following which she was assaulted again on August 3 and 4.

On August 4, after the survivor complained of stomach pain, J Sathiya Kumar, her father, was asked to meet with the Head Mistress (HM) in person and informed that his daughter wasn’t eating properly or responding to her teachers and friends. “The HM called my daughter ‘mentally ill’ and asked me to take her to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Ayanavaram for a check-up. I am not very educated so when the HM said, I took my daughter to IMH. We were redirected to the Egmore Children’s Hospital from there. On August 7, I took her to the children’s hospital where she opened up and that's when I knew what had happened to her,” Sathiya Kumar told TNM.

“After the doctors recorded the child’s statement, medical examinations were conducted on August 8, and the assault was ascertained,” he added.

On the following day, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Avadi All Women’s Police Station. K Murthy, State Convenor, Right to Education Forum Tamil Nadu, who had accessed the FIR had said that the full names of the minor boys and their initials were omitted. “Their fathers’ names were also left out of the FIR. As a consequence, when one of the accused minors was pulled up, he said that there was another boy with the same name in class 9. This caused some delay in detaining the minors but eventually, the victim upon arriving from the hospital after treatment, was able to identify them,” Murthy added.