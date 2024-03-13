TN govt passes Bill to monitor SC/ST sub plan funds, activists point out gaps

No protection from diversion of funds

Speaking to TNM, Dalit feminist activist and former IAS officer P Sivakami asked why no provision in the Bill explicitly warned against diversion of funds. Section 11 (b) and (c) of the Bill allow for the diversion of funds towards general schemes instead of maintaining them exclusively for Dalit and Adivasi welfare. This section of the Bill governs what the earmarked funds can be spent on. The sections state that if some schemes involve “non-divisible infrastructure works,” a portion of the cost as it is “deemed fit” can be spent from the SCSP and TSP funds.

“What does the government mean by ‘non-divisible infrastructure works’? Let’s take electricity for example, does the government not monitor power use based on individual metres in each house? Is it not possible to identify who is using how much power? Again, look at farming where expenses for irrigation projects – a general welfare scheme – are also taken from the SCSP and TSP funds. But Dalits and Adivasis have far smaller portions of land that they do not benefit from to the same extent that non-SC/ST communities with larger tracts of land do. This has been pointed out repeatedly in relation to the diversion of SCSP and TSP funds—Dalit and Adivasi communities benefit only marginally from general schemes,” Sivakami said.

There is a second concern about this same section as a source in the state government tells TNM. “The section says that the portion of the money that can be taken for these ‘non-divisible infrastructure works’ from the sub-plan funds can be determined by two means. It can either be based on the total SC/ST population in the state. Or it can be based on the number of SC/ST beneficiaries of a general welfare scheme whichever is higher. This is not ideal, because as per the latest available caste census in TN records, the SC/ST population is only 19%. But if there is a welfare scheme in which 35% of the beneficiaries are SC/ST, then 35% of that scheme’s total budget can come from the sub-plan funds. That is a substantial amount towards a single general welfare scheme.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Nath, state convenor for NCSTL, told TNM that while the organisation welcomed “the historical legislature, there are some gaps.” The NCSTL is formed by various organisations such as Adivasi Solidarity Council (ASC), the Dalit Arthik Adhikar Andolan (DAAA), and the Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY).

Section 10(2) of the Bill, Ramesh points out, says that unspent funds earmarked in a financial year shall be carried forward to the next financial year, but it shall not be carried forward beyond that. “While it is a good step to allow the carry forward of funds, the one-year limit needs to be removed. Primarily, the demand of activists has always been to spend the entire allocated funds within the same financial year.”