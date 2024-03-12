TN: Four students travelling on bus footboard killed in accident

Four students who were travelling on the footboard of their college bus were killed in an accident in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday, March 12. The tragic accident reportedly occurred when the bus suddenly jostled against a lorry, knocking the four students off the footboard. The deceased were run over by the lorry.
According to reports, three of the students were killed on the spot, while one student succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Monish, Kamalesh, Dhanush and Ranjith who died in hospital.
Several other injured students are also reportedly in hospital being treated for injuries.
According to Puthiyathalaimurai, the accident took place when the bus was attempting to overtake a vehicle in front and brushed against a container lorry. Reports said that the four students fell onto the road and were run over by the container lorry.
In February, DT Next had reported that 24 Chennai students have been killed in accidents in the last seven years while travelling on the footboard. In the last year at least three students died in footboard-related accidents.