TN: Four students travelling on bus footboard killed in accident

Four students who were travelling on the footboard of their college bus were killed in an accident in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday, March 12. The tragic accident reportedly occurred when the bus suddenly jostled against a lorry, knocking the four students off the footboard. The deceased were run over by the lorry.

According to reports, three of the students were killed on the spot, while one student succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Monish, Kamalesh, Dhanush and Ranjith who died in hospital.

Several other injured students are also reportedly in hospital being treated for injuries.