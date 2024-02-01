TN Congress minority wing chief files complaint against Annamalai‘s Yatra

The Chairman of the minority department of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), J Aslam Basha, filed an online complaint, on Wednesday, January 31, against the ‘En Mann En Makkal ’ yatra of state BJP chief K Annamalai. In the complaint, the Congress leader said that the Yatra will reach Vanniyambadi and Ambattur towns in Tiruppatur district on February 2, which is a Friday.

Public nuisance was cited as the reason in the complaint against the planned roadshow by Annamalai.

It may be noted that Annamalai will be visiting Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Gudiyatham towns on February 2 and Katpadi and Vellore towns on February 3.